Who Is Rampage Jackson's Son Raja? What To Know About The MMA Fighter

How Raja Jackson Ended Up In Hot Water After Attacking A Wrestler

Raja Jackson followed in the footsteps of his father, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, as he's made a name for himself for his actions in the ring.

The thing is, the MMA fighter's son's appearance at a wrestling event put on by KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles in August 2025 instantly became infamous, as he repeatedly punched unconscious wrestler Syko Stu in the ring.

We're going to take a look into Raja's background and see how his actions resulted in a huge public backlash.

Raja Followed His Father Into The MMA World

Raja decided he wanted to follow his father into the MMA world in his early adulthood, and his first amateur bout took place in 2021, according to Sherdog.

The athlete won his first fight, and he went on to come out on top in his second and third amateur matchups in 2022.

Raja began competing in professional fights in 2023, and he'd racked up one win and one loss by the time he encountered Syko Stu in the wrestling ring.

Raja's built up 30,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he's shared various photos documenting his journey in MMA.

Raja And Syko Stu Had An Altercation Prior To The Show

Jackson and Syko Stu were first seen interacting prior to the official start of the wrestling event, when Stu slammed a beer can into the MMA fighter's head ... after which they appeared to sort things out before the match.

However, Raja, who live-streamed much of the event, later entered the ring, picked up the wrestler in the middle of the match and body-slammed him ... then punched him a bunch of times in a row, as Stu laid motionless on the mat.

Multiple wrestlers jumped into the ring to pull Jackson off of the unconscious Syko Stu ... and Raja was dragged out of the venue.

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross later claimed the pair's altercation had been planned ... though the punches were apparently unscripted. Syko Stu was later hospitalized, and a GoFundMe was set up for his recovery.

Raja's Actions Were Met With Widespread Disapproval

Raja's beatdown of Syko Stu went viral on social media, and it was met with plenty of reactions, many of which were loudly negative.

The MMA fighter's father, Rampage, posted a message about the incident on his X account and said his son "had no business" being involved in a wrestling match. Rampage also said he didn't "condone my son’s actions AT ALL!"

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy issued a statement of their own, describing the incident as an "irresponsible act of violence" and described Raja's actions as "reprehensible."