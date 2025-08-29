Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Son, Raja, Banned From Wrestling Show's Gig

UPDATE

10:16 AM PT -- The venue slated to host the upcoming Danger Pro Wrestling event tells TMZ Sports Raja Jackson is not welcome.

Additionally, the event space tells us to its knowledge, Jackson was never part of the card ... and the org. merely used Thursday's post as a way to drum up interest.

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son has somehow found more work in the wrestling world ... this despite the over-the-line beatdown he laid on Syko Stu last weekend.

Danger Pro Wrestling -- an independent promotion that puts on shows throughout Southern California -- claimed this week it's booked Raja Jackson for an upcoming event.

Unclear which impending show the younger Jackson will participate in and what his role will be. It's also not entirely known if the promotion has even hired him -- as in the past, it's thrown up some trolling posts on its IG page.

TMZ Sports has reached out to the company for comment, but haven't heard back yet.

Nonetheless, the org. acknowledged in its announcement it's a "BOLD" decision to work with Raja, considering what the 25-year-old just did on Saturday.

You'll recall, after getting into a pre-show tiff with Stu at a KnokX Pro event in Los Angeles ... Raja entered the ring and attacked the wrestler.

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

He knocked him out with a violent slam -- and then tagged him in the face with a flurry of punches.

Stu was ultimately hospitalized with several injuries, though his family and friends have said he's recovering.

Cops, meanwhile, are investigating the incident.

Play video content Joy of Everything