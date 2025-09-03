Rampage Jackson Says Son Raja Should Do Jail Time Over Syko Stu Attack

Rampage Jackson says Syko Stu is partly to blame for the violent attack that put him in the hospital with serious injuries, but that doesn't mean the UFC legend believes his son Raja should walk scot-free ... in fact, the total opposite.

"Raja, I think that he should do a little [jail] time, do a little community service, and go to anger management class, get some therapy," Jackson, 47, told Ariel Helwani on Wednesday.

Helwani followed up, saying some people believe the 25-year-old was actually trying to take the life of Stu ... which Rampage quickly refuted.

"It wasn't attempted murder because he wasn't trying to kill that guy."

"How do you know?" Ariel asked.

"Because that's my son. I know my son. Raja wasn't trying to kill nobody. He wasn't trying to kill that guy. He wasn't trying to kill that guy. Roger probably didn't even know how bad he hurt that guy. He wasn't trying to kill that guy."

Rampage then placed blame on the event promoters ... who took an MMA fighter and put him in a wrestling ring with no experience in the squared circle.

"Raja was in the act as a pro wrestler, but he ain't no f****** pro wrestler. The promoters had no reason putting my son in that f****** ring. But it was no attempted f****** murder."

Whether officials ultimately see it like dad does is still to be determined -- Raja has not yet been arrested or charged.

Earlier today, our law enforcement sources told us cops were still investigating the incident ... and still had interviews to conduct.