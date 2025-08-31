Syko Stu Released From Hospital After Raja Jackson Beating

Out of the Hospital After Raja Jackson Beating ...

Syko Stu -- the wrestler who was beaten badly by Raja Jackson last weekend -- is heading home after several days in the hospital ... according to a message posted to his Facebook.

The message -- posted to the account by himself and his wife Contessa Patterson -- states Stu's heading home ... after sustaining a serious head injury during the brawl.

According to the post, Stu has trauma to both his upper and lower jaws, a laceration on the upper lip and a fracture to maxilla bone. He lost several teeth during the onslaught.

While Syko Stu's out of the hospital now, the message acknowledges he's got a long road of recovery ahead.

Stu and Contessa say they're grateful for all the love and support ... adding the kindness means more than they can express in words.

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

We broke the story ... the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into Raja -- son of MMA legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson -- after he jumped into the ring at a wrestling event, threw Stu down and started beating him badly.

The whole incident was caught on video ... and, it only ended when fellow wrestler Douglas Malo jumped in to fight him off.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Malo told us earlier this week that Stu was doing better ... and was even communicating after the beatdown.