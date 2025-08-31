Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Syko Stu Released From Hospital After Raja Jackson Beating

By TMZ Staff
Published
Syko-Stu-ig-1

Syko Stu -- the wrestler who was beaten badly by Raja Jackson last weekend -- is heading home after several days in the hospital ... according to a message posted to his Facebook.

The message -- posted to the account by himself and his wife Contessa Patterson -- states Stu's heading home ... after sustaining a serious head injury during the brawl.

syko-stu-released-from-hospital-statement-fb-1

According to the post, Stu has trauma to both his upper and lower jaws, a laceration on the upper lip and a fracture to maxilla bone. He lost several teeth during the onslaught.

While Syko Stu's out of the hospital now, the message acknowledges he's got a long road of recovery ahead.

syko-stu-Monique-C.-Martin--sub-1
Monique C. Martin

Stu and Contessa say they're grateful for all the love and support ... adding the kindness means more than they can express in words.

082425_raja_jackson_kal
TAKING THINGS WAY TOO FAR
Kick/Rajaplus

We broke the story ... the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into Raja -- son of MMA legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson -- after he jumped into the ring at a wrestling event, threw Stu down and started beating him badly.

The whole incident was caught on video ... and, it only ended when fellow wrestler Douglas Malo jumped in to fight him off.

082625_douglas_malo_kal
I WAS PISSED
TMZSports.com

Malo told us earlier this week that Stu was doing better ... and was even communicating after the beatdown.

Syko Stu's out of immediate danger ... but, we'll have to wait and see if he ever wants to step foot in the ring again.

