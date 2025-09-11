Who Is Iryna Zarutska? What to Know About the Murder Victim

The chilling murder of Iryna Zarutska in August 2025 became a major point of controversy when the news about the violent incident became widely publicized the following month.

The Ukrainian refugee's death has since resulted in several responses from both her local community in Charlotte, and from prominent figures ... many of whom have called for action to be taken against her accused murderer.

We're going to take a look into the background of the murder victim, and see what led up to her violent death.

Iryna Fled to the United States in 2022

Iryna was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and she emigrated to the United States alongside her mother and brother in August 2022 in order to escape the war with Russia, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Synergy College in Kyiv, earning a degree in Art and Restoration prior to starting her life in the States.

Iryna continued her educational career after moving to the United States, as she attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College from 2023 to 2025, according to CNN.

She took on a job at Zepeddie's Pizzeria in Charlotte, and she was planning to begin a career as a veterinary assistant.

A Video of Zarutska's Murder Was Widely Circulated Following Her Death

A surveillance video showing Iryna's final moments on the light rail train in Charlotte was widely circulated following her passing.

In the clip, she was seen checking her phone while Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. allegedly opened up a folding knife before standing up and stabbing her multiple times.

Iryna was visibly shocked by Brown's actions, as she pulled up her legs and covered her mouth while the accused murderer walked to another part of the train.

She eventually fell to the ground, and several passengers attempted to help her before she died, according to WSOCTV.

Iryna's Death Was Marked By Various Responses

Iryna's death resulted in various tributes from her local community, and a GoFundMe set up to support her family has received more than $237,000 in donations so far.

The case has drawn reactions form several government leaders, such as Attorney General Pam Bondi who described her as a "young woman living the American dream," according to CBS News.

Bondi went on to claim Iryna's accused murderer would face prosecution for his alleged actions, and she vowed he would "never again see the light of day as a free man."