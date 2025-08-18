How Kseniya Alexandrova Built A Life Outside Of Beauty Pageants

How Kseniya Alexandrova Established Herself Outside Of Modeling

The sad news about former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova's tragic death in August 2025 sent shockwaves throughout the modeling world when her loss was announced.

The 30-year-old beauty pageant contestant had built a life for herself off the runway, a life that appeared to be just ramping up prior to her unexpected sudden death.

Here's a look at what the life of Miss Universe Russia 2017 looked like before her life was interrupted by a freak car accident.

Alexandrova Earned A Degree In Psychology

Modeling wasn't Alexandrova's only passion, as she worked as a psychologist in addition to her work in the fashion industry, according to People.

The beauty pageant contestant earned a degree in psychology from Moscow Pedagogical State University, and she started working with clients after leaving the institution.

She shared an update on her professional life in an Instagram post in April 2025, where she wrote about helping clients "find meaning and humanity," translated from Russian.

In addition to her work in the psychology field, she held a degree in finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, according to USA Today.

She Married Her Husband In 2025

Alexandrova's personal life was also full, as she'd been married to her husband Ilya for only a few months prior to the accident.

The late model's husband popped the big question in September 2024 in Paris, and she confirmed the news about her engagement on Instagram.

The fashion industry figure and her partner tied the knot in March 2025, and she shared various photos and videos from the event on her account to mark the special day.

She added a message in the caption of one of her posts to let her fans know she had experienced "so much love, joy and sincere feelings" on her wedding day.

Her Loss Was Mourned Within The Beauty World

Alexandrova died from of injuries she sustained in a car accident ... an elk smashed through the windshield of her vehicle as her husband was driving them through Tver Oblast, Russia -- about 5 hours northwest of Moscow -- in July.

She was in the passenger seat of the car when the vehicle struck the elk, and she was transported to a hospital in Moscow, where she died from her injuries after several weeks. Her husband survived the crash.

The model's death was marked by various organizations, including the Miss Universe pageant, which released a statement about her "grace, beauty, and spirit."