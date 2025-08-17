Former Miss Universe Star Kseniya Alexandrova Dead at 30

A former Miss Universe contestant was killed after a horrifying car accident in Russia -- when an elk came crashing through her Porsche's windshield.

Kseniya Alexandrova -- crowned Vice-Miss Russia back in 2017 -- was in the passenger seat of her husband's Porsche Panamera on July 5 when the elk suddenly bolted onto the road. The elk's body flew into the car, slamming directly into Alexandrova's head, knocking her unconscious, according to reports.

Alexandrova slipped into a coma immediately after the crash due to suffering catastrophic head injuries. She remained in that state until passing away on August 15, according to her modeling agency.

Kseniya competed in Miss Universe 2017 in Las Vegas, representing Russia, though she didn't advance to the top 16.

Sadly, she and her husband had only been married for four months.

Kseniya was 30.