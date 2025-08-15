'General Hospital' Star Tristan Rogers Dead at 79

Tristan Rogers -- an actor known for his work in soap operas and animation -- has died ... according to a report.

ABC7 Los Angeles -- citing Rogers' longtime manager, Meryl Soodak -- reports Rogers passed away Friday morning after a long battle with lung cancer. Despite the cause of death, Soodak told the outlet Rogers didn't smoke.

Rogers got his start in acting way back in the late 1960s with an appearance on the Australian science-fiction adventure series "Delta."

Tristan grabbed appearances in many popular Aussie TV shows like "The Box" and "The Sullivans" before originating the role of Robert Scorpio on "General Hospital" in 1980.

Between 1980 and 2025, Rogers racked up 1,461 acting credits for the show -- taking years-long breaks in between appearances after leaving the show as a regular in 1992. His last 'GH' appearance came in an episode that aired about a month ago.

In 1990, Rogers ingrained himself as a part of generations of people's childhoods with his supporting role in the Disney movie "The Rescuers Down Under" ... starring alongside Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor.

Among his numerous other credits ... "The Young and the Restless," "The Wild Thornberrys," "Batman Beyond," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and many more.

Rogers announced his cancer diagnosis around the same time his last episode of "General Hospital" aired. His statement said he felt hopeful despite the seriousness of the diagnosis.

ABC's "General Hospital" released a statement on the official IG account: "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace," signed by the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini.

Tristan is survived by his wife, Teresa, and their two children.

He was 79.