T-Hood Had Brush With Death Months Before Fatal Shooting

T-Hood was struck by gunfire just months before he was shot dead inside his home ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained a police report in Georgia that states T-Hood showed up to a hospital in late April with gunshot wounds.

The report says the DeKalb County Police Department was called to a Shell gas station for a report of a shooting. Cops say they encountered a woman with a gunshot injury to her leg and approximately 10 bullet shell casings in the parking lot and roadway.

Police say about 25 minutes after the report of the shooting came in, they were advised a man later identified as T-Hood showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The report is from April 28 ... and a few days later, T-Hood posted images on social media of himself in a hospital bed.

Cops tell us there's an open investigation into that shooting.

As we previously reported ... T-Hood was shot dead in his Georgia home last week, and cops say their suspect is Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.