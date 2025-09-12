Who Is Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr.? What To Know About The Murder Suspect

The murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina in August 2025, sent shockwaves nationwide.

Much of the attention towards the crime has gone towards Zarutska's accused murderer, Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., whose checkered past has vilified him in the eyes of several prominent figures.

We're going to take a look into the background of the murder suspect and see how his alleged actions have resulted in calls for prosecution.

Brown Had A Lengthy Criminal Past

Brown had been convicted over a dozen times on various charges prior to the violent incident, according to the New York Post.

The accused murderer had served five years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery, which took place in 2014.

He was released from prison in September 2020, although he was arrested just five months later, after he assaulted his sister at her residence in Charlotte.

Brown found himself in hot water in January 2025 after making several false 911 calls, according to KOMO.

Brown's Mother Claimed He Suffered From Schizophrenia

Further insight into Brown's character was provided by his mother, and she spoke about his past in an interview with WSOC9's Joe Bruno, which he shared on his X account.

Brown's mother claimed he "started saying weird things" after he was released from prison in 2020, and she claimed he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after he was placed under psychiatric monitoring for a period of two weeks.

She also claimed he became unusually aggressive with her after he was released into his care, and she was forced to kick him out, leaving him homeless.

Brown's mother stated the court should never have released her son into the community, and expressed his alleged actions on the light rail train were "atrocious" and "wrong."

Brown's Been Hit With A Federal Charge

Brown's alleged actions have landed him in serious trouble, as he's been charged with a federal crime, specifically committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement regarding the violent incident and described Zarutska's murder as a "direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies."

She also claimed her attorneys would "seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence."