Who Is Michael Lewis? What to Know About Caitlin Clark's Stalker

How Stalker Michael Lewis Got Locked Up in Prison

Caitlin Clark's earned herself plenty of attention as the superstar face of the WNBA ... but, unfortunately, not all of that attention has been positive.

The professional basketball player had to deal with a stalker, Michael Lewis, from late 2024 to early 2025, and he was eventually sent to prison for his extensive harassment of the athlete.

We're going to take a look at how Clark's stalker found himself behind bars after exhibiting troubling behavior centered on the Indiana Fever.

Michael Drove From Texas to Indiana to See Clark

Lewis was living in Denton, Texas, when he began trying to get in contact with Clark, sending her over 800 messages, many of which contained threatening and sexually-charged content, between December 2024 and January 2025, according to The Athletic.

Caitlin's stalker was also recorded as having driven all the way from Denton to Indianapolis.

Lewis reportedly drove past the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Fever play their home games, on several occasions after reaching Indianapolis.

Police reportedly discovered Lewis had bought tickets to a women’s basketball game at Butler University, which Clark was set to attend.

Lewis Defended His Actions When Visited by FBI Agents

Lewis' actions didn't go unnoticed by the authorities, and he was actually questioned by FBI agents in January 2025, when they found him at an Indy hotel.

The athlete's stalker downplayed his actions and messages to Clark, and claimed he was simply in "an imaginary relationship," and added his connection with her didn't "involve any threats."

Lewis told the agents he was in Indianapolis for vacation, and he allowed the agents to search his room to make sure he didn't have any weapons with him.

The agents warned him to stop posting about Clark, and they left after he agreed to be more judicious about his online activity.

He Was Eventually Arrested and Given a Prison Sentence

Lewis didn't stay out of the authorities' sight for long, as he was arrested and charged with stalking, just a few days after his visit with the FBI agents.

We obtained court documents which showed Clark had been rattled by her stalker's behavior, and she was said to have changed her public appearance schedule out of concern for her personal safety.

Lewis' appearance in court was particularly troubling, as he described himself as "guilty as charged" just after sitting down, and he told the judge to "throw me the book" before complaining about not receiving medication for unspecified issues related to his mental health.