Caitlin Clark Stalker's Run-In With FBI Agents Captured on Police Video

Play video content

The man convicted of stalking Caitlin Clark insisted to FBI agents over and over again days before his arrest that he had nothing more than "an imaginary relationship" with the WNBA superstar ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

The body camera footage was captured outside of an Indianapolis hotel room on Jan. 8 -- after authorities accused Michael Lewis of "sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages" to Clark beginning on Dec. 12, 2024.

In the clip, you can see a couple FBI agents -- along with multiple Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers -- questioning Lewis for several minutes about his concerning social media posts.

Lewis tells them he's in Indy for vacation ... and downplays his online behavior. At one point, he allows the law enforcement officials to search his hotel room to prove he has no weapons or dangerous items on or near his person.

Eventually, Lewis admits to aiming online communication toward Clark -- but he was adamant "it's just an imaginary relationship."

"That's all it is," he can be heard saying in the video. "It doesn't involve any threats. Just a play fun thing. That's all it is."

Lewis is warned repeatedly to stop posting about Clark ... and after he agreed to better monitor his internet actions going forward, everyone left the scene.

But according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Lewis' messages continued ... and he was ultimately arrested on Jan. 12 and hit with criminal charges.

On July 28, he pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment. He was sentenced to 2.5 years behind bars and ordered to have no contact with Clark.