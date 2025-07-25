Caitlin Clark's 1-of-1 Rookie Card Sells For Record $660K At Auction

Caitlin Clark keeps rewriting the record books -- her one-of-one, autographed logo patch rookie card just sold at auction for $660K ... making it the most expensive in women's sports!!

The gem was sold through Fanatics Collect's July Premier auction on Thursday ... and a lucky bidder got their hands on Clark's 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum card after shelling out the eye-popping amount of dough.

So, why back up the Brinks trucks for a piece of cardboard?? This item features Clark's game-worn jersey logo patch and an autograph with an extra note that reads, "769 pts and counting" -- a nod to her rookie season scoring total.

The card is part of the Panini Rookie Royalty collection that included some really special Clark Hancocks.

That said, 26 people placed their bids, and it sold for $660,000 -- the highest ever placed on a woman's sports card.

The previous record for a female athlete's sports card was $366K -- also held by the Indiana Fever superstar. That card, which was sold through Goldin Auctions in March, was a 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl card that she also signed.

There's no question CC brings in big bucks -- since she arrived in the WNBA, sales and viewership have both skyrocketed ... and Fever games attract huge crowds.