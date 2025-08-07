Caitlin Clark Roasts Fever Teammates Over Bikini Video, 'Focus On Basketball'
Caitlin Clark Ribs Teammates Over Bikini Vid ... 'Focus on Basketball'
Caitlin Clark threw some shade on her teammates' afternoon in the sun this week ... playfully roasting Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham for posting a bikini thirst trap on a game day.
Cunningham dropped a vid of her and Hull sitting poolside in some tiny two-pieces just before their game in L.A. on Tuesday, and she captioned the TikTok clip by asking for a potential swimsuit brand partnership.
In the footage, the two WNBA ballers looked stoked as they showed off their chiseled bods ... but a few minutes after it got uploaded, Clark hit the comment section with a big, ol' wet blanket.
"Swimsuit brands plz comment 'focus on basketball,'" the Indiana superstar wrote.
Cunningham fired back in a now-deleted comment, "maybe a brand will make a full body wet suit for your pale ass too… We all win!”
The teammates have been known to rib each other publicly -- but there's no bad blood ... in fact, the trio has gotten so close this year, they've actually hilariously dubbed themselves "Tres Leches."
tres leches™ pic.twitter.com/9bBrOlNC7B— chris (@chrisclxrk) June 22, 2025 @chrisclxrk
Clark, though, has been out for weeks with a groin injury ... and the Fever did just lose to the Sparks -- so, like it or not, maybe Caitlin and her Team Mom Energy are what Indiana needs at the moment.