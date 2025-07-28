Caitlin Clark Stalker Sentenced To 2.5 Years Behind Bars

Michael Lewis -- the 55-year-old man accused of stalking and harassing Caitlin Clark -- was just sentenced to 2.5 years behind bars.

The Texas-native appeared in an Indiana courtroom on Monday, and after striking a deal with prosecutors ... he formally pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment.

In addition to time in a cell, Lewis was ordered to have no contact with Clark and to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Fever Events and Pacers Organization Events.

Lewis was admonished by the judge several times during the court proceedings ... including once when he put something in his mouth. Lewis told the court it was just headphones -- and that he was "nervous."

Prosecutors said Clark gave her approval of the plea agreement.

"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Corrections and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."

Lewis was accused by authorities of sending hundreds of "threats and sexually explicit messages" to Clark from December 12, 2024 to January 11, 2025. He was arrested over the allegations on Jan. 12.