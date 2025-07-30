Caitlin Clark Roasted by Fans After Kicking Soccer Ball Despite Groin Injury

Caitlin Clark's groin injury has stopped her from shooting basketballs, but not kicking soccer balls ... and some of her fans are pissed!

A video surfaced showing Clark at McCombs Middle School in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, where she was seen playing with kids, including kicking around a soccer ball.

she yearns for soccer but the basketball calls her like a green goblin mask pic.twitter.com/pF1yx8YuU2 — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 29, 2025 @clrkszn

Some fans were left stunned after watching the clip -- and not in a good way.

Clark has missed the last four Fever games, as well as the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities after reinjuring her groin on July 15. The Fever announced CC would be out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

However, the 23-year-old guard seemed to be moving around with little problem.

In light of the clip, some fans took to social media to question Clark, rippin' the hooper for playing soccer while missing time at her day job.

One fan on social media even accused Caitlin of manufacturing the situation, insisting she isn't really hurt ... writing, "She is faking and not really injured. I told yall!"

Another said, "If she can do that hip motion, she needs to be playing basketball."

For what it's worth, her appearance at the school was for a great cause. CC's nonprofit, the Caitlin Clark Foundation, unveiled a new multi-use court at McCombs!

She also gifted children with book bags and supplies for the upcoming school year.