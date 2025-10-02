UK Synagogue Attack Leaves At Least 2 Dead in Car Ramming, Stabbing

At least two people were killed outside a Manchester, UK synagogue in a vehicle ramming and stabbing attack ... carried out on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Authorities say the Thursday morning attack has left several others injured, including three in serious condition.

Police say the suspected attacker was shot by police officers and is believed to be dead -- his condition has not been confirmed due to "suspicious items on his person."

A bomb squad was also dispatched to the scene.

According to police, reports came in of a vehicle driving towards people and a man holding a knife ... as a large number of worshippers gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation.

A witness quickly alerted police, which prevented the attacker from entering the synagogue.

Those inside the synagogue were initially kept in place until the immediate area was secured, then evacuated once it was deemed safe, police said.