Suspected Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson's Court Hearing

Tyler Robinson -- the 22-year-old suspected of killing Charlie Kirk earlier this month -- had his second court hearing today ... and, we streamed the proceedings live.

Robinson himself didn't appear in court Monday ... calling in remotely from Utah County Jail instead of appearing in person. We did not hear from him Monday.

Robinson's lawyers -- Kathryn N. Nester, Michael N. Burt and Richard G. Novak -- appeared before the judge after Utah County hired them to represent Robinson after a judge found Robinson can't afford to pay for an attorney himself.

As for why Robinson did not appear in court ... it's possible that was due to security concerns -- after all, many are furious with Robinson over his alleged actions.

Play video content

Kirk was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT earlier this month ... and, after an extensive manhunt, authorities took Tyler Robinson into custody.

Robinson allegedly confessed to the crime to his father, who then told a youth pastor who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals. Robinson later turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11, the day after the shooting.

Utah County charged Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. He appeared in court via video call a few days after the shooting ... showing no emotion while a judge rattled off the charges against him.