Mark Sanchez Stabbed In Indianapolis ... Hospitalized W/ Severe Injuries

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez was stabbed last night in Indianapolis and is currently in the hospital with critical injuries, TMZ Sports has learned.

Police received a call around 12:30 AM Saturday morning to a street in downtown Indianapolis for two injured people ... and one of the people was the former first-round draft pick.

We're told Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what led to the violent incident.

38-year-old Sanchez was in town for his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports, and was scheduled to call Sunday's Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy.

Before exchanging his pads for the mic, Sanchez starred at USC from 2005-2008, where he led one of the best teams in college football. He was then drafted by the NY Jets with the 5th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Mark played for 10 seasons in the NFL.

During his playing days, Sanchez was one of the biggest stars off of the gridiron, too ... he was linked to some of the most famous actresses and models in the world, including Eva Longoria, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Kate Upton.

Mark married his wife in Perry in 2023. The couple have three children together.