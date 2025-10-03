Robert Griffin III Involved In 'Scary' Wreck, 'Worst Car Accident Of Our Lives'

Robert Griffin III and his family were involved in a car crash on Friday ... but thankfully, the ex-NFL star says he, his wife and their kids are OK.

Griffin III shared on his X page minutes ago that the wreck occurred while he was out in Fort Worth, Texas getting ready to work this weekend's TCU vs. Colorado game for Fox.

Griffin III and his family appeared to be in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when the accident happened on a local highway.

"Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas," RGIII said. "Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe."

Griffin III's alma mater, Baylor, was one of many X accounts to share their condolences in the aftermath.

"Sending prayers," the Bears football team wrote, "and glad everyone is ok!"

The trip to Fort Worth had seemed like a successful one just prior to the roadway mishap -- as RGIII's wife, Grete, posted earlier Friday she and the kids were so excited to be with the former quarterback while he was traveling for work.

"Love when Robert has games close by so we can travel with him," she said in a caption on a pic inside a Sprinter.