President Trump Weighs In On Mark Sanchez Stabbing, 'Something Bad Happened'

Word of the Mark Sanchez stabbing has made it all the way to the Oval Office ... with President Donald Trump sharing his two cents on the former NFL quarterback's arrest.

No. 45-47 addressed the wild story during his appearance on Greg Kelly Reports on Monday ... and while he claimed to not know all the details, he's certain "something bad happened."

Trump on Mark Sanchez: He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened. I can only report that he was nice pic.twitter.com/Sz6XQeX0ig — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2025 @Acyn

"That was too bad," Trump said. "He's a nice guy, I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened."

Sanchez spent the majority of his NFL career on Trump's home turf in the Big Apple ... and while he didn't make it seem like they're besties, POTUS only had good things to say about the ex-Jets star.

"I can only report that he was a nice guy ... I know him a little bit."

Sanchez is facing a felony battery involving serious bodily injury charge and three misdemeanors as a result of Saturday morning's violent incident with delivery truck driver Perry Tole ... and while he has yet to speak out personally, his family released a statement on Monday.

"This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days," Mark's brother, Nick, said in a statement to TMZ Sports.