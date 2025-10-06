Mark Sanchez Drenched In Blood, Limping After Stabbing, Surveillance Video Shows

Play video content Obtained by New York Post

Mark Sanchez appeared to be in a world of pain after Saturday's stabbing incident in Indianapolis ... with new surveillance footage showing the bloodied former quarterback holding his torso and struggling to walk right after his altercation with a delivery truck driver.

The 38-year-old ex-New York Jets star was captured on video around 12:30 AM ... right after his violent confrontation that resulted in his hospitalization with multiple stab wounds.

In the clip, obtained by the NY Post, Sanchez turns a corner to make his way down a sidewalk ... and it's clear he was struggling.

Sanchez's polo has a huge blood stain on his right side ... and he puts his hand up to the area and leans over as he leaves the frame.

As we previously reported, the delivery driver claims Sanchez sparked the altercation over the location of his parked truck ... and a scuffle ensued. At one point, the driver, 69, told cops he feared for his life and used a knife in self-defense.

The delivery driver suffered a "severe laceration to the side of his face, penetrating all the way through his left cheek," according to officials ... and Sanchez had multiple stab wounds.

Sanchez was initially facing three misdemeanor charges -- battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle -- but officials announced Monday he is now also facing a felony battery involving serious bodily injury charge, which comes with a penalty of up to six years behind bars.