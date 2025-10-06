Mark Sanchez, Alleged Victim Taken Away on Gurneys, Stabbing Aftermath Video

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Sports has obtained an image of Mark Sanchez being placed into an ambulance after Saturday's stabbing incident in Indianapolis ... showing him lying shirtless and wounded on a gurney as he received medical attention.

We've obtained video and pictures from the scene around 12:30 AM ... showing a large police presence in the area.

In the footage, the alleged victim -- a 69-year-old delivery driver -- can be seen sitting upright with a towel covering his face ... moving his arm to duck caution tape while the EMTs roll him toward an ambulance.

Sanchez, 38, appeared to be holding his head as he leaned toward the right side of his body as he was placed in the back of the emergency vehicle.

We broke the story -- Sanchez and the alleged victim were rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the altercation. The delivery driver suffered a "severe laceration to the side of his face, penetrating all the way through his left cheek," according to officials ... and Sanchez had multiple stab wounds.

Play video content FOX59 News

Sanchez is facing a handful of charges stemming from the incident -- felony battery involving serious bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle -- with the driver claiming the quarterback initiated the altercation due to a parking spot.

Both men were in bad shape following the incident ... and on Monday morning, a trail of blood was still visible on the sidewalk.

Play video content TMZ.com