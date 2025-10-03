Who Was Arthur Jones? What to Know About Jon Jones' Late Brother

Arthur Jones had plenty of ups and downs throughout his career in the NFL, which lasted for nearly a decade.

The older brother of professional martial artist Jon Jones hopped between teams and even earned himself a Super Bowl ring prior to his death at the age of 39.

We're going to take a look into the background of the late football player and see what he accomplished throughout his sports career.

Arthur Made a Name for Himself in College

Arthur first began gaining attention for his athletic skills back in high school, where he played football and was a member of Union-Endicott High School's wrestling team.

He started attending Syracuse University in 2005 -- although he didn't play any games during his freshman year of college, according to the school's official sports website.

Arthur more than made up for the missed opportunities during his second year, when he became one of 40 players to have participated in every game in the 2006 season.

The athlete remained with the Syracuse Orange until 2009, when he finished out his final year with the team.

He Made It All the Way to the Super Bowl

Arthur kicked off his career in the NFL in 2010, when he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive end.

The athlete, whose younger brother Chandler also played in the league, remained with the Ravens until 2013, when he helped lead them to victory at Super Bowl XLVII.

Arthur didn't remain with the Ravens after the big game, though, as he signed a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He ended up being released from his contract after sitting out for the entirety of the 2015 season, after which he received a four-game suspension in 2016 following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, reports ESPN.

He signed with the Washington Commanders in 2017, although he was quickly placed on injured reserve.

Arthur's Death Was Mourned by the Ravens

Arthur stepped away from professional sports in 2018, when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

The professional athlete's death was revealed seven years later, and a cause hasn't been revealed as of yet.

The Ravens released an official statement regarding his death, and the organization's general manager, Eric DeCosta, claimed the team was "terribly saddened" about his loss.