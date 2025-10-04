Mark Sanchez Stabbing Dispatch Audio Released

Play video content

Mark Sanchez's stabbing incident early Saturday morning drew a large police response ... and, we've obtained the 911 dispatch audio from the incident.

In the clip, first responders are asking if there are any surveillance cameras nearby they can tap into ... while they hustle to the location from where they got a 911 call.

One man on the call tells the group they need to lock down the bar where the incident occurred ... with orders to treat it like a crime scene -- no one in or out.

They then say there are good cameras in the alleyway near where the incident happened ... so, we'll have to wait and see what may come out about that in the coming days.

Play video content

In another part of the video, someone says they believe two people have been stabbed ... which lines up with what the police ultimately said -- because they revealed Saturday one person involved suffered stab wounds while the other was dealth lacerations.

We broke the story ... Sanchez ended up in the hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 AM. He's currently in stable condition.