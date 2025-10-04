Mark Sanchez Arrested After Stabbing in Indianapolis

Mark Sanchez has been arrested after he was stabbed early Saturday morning, according to local law enforcement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Saturday, hours after we broke the news that Sanchez was stabbed just after midnight ... in which they say they arrested Sanchez for his alleged role in the incident.

The NFL commentator was arrested at the hospital on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication ... all misdemeanors.

IMPD says everyone involved in the incident has been identified. We're reaching out to law enforcement and prosecutors for more information.

We broke the story ... Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital after he was stabbed in the downtown area of Indy around 12:30 AM.

Police previously said they believed this to be an isolated incident ... and, they said the other man involved in the incident suffered from lacerations.

Fox Sports put out a statement in which they shared thoughts and prayers with Sanchez and his family. Sanchez is in Indianapolis to provide color commentary for the Colts and Raiders game tomorrow ... though it seems unlikely he will still be able to do so.