Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alleged Mark Sanchez Attack Victim Files Lawsuit After Stabbing

Mark Sanchez Alleged Victim Files Lawsuit Against Former QB, Fox

By TMZ Staff
Published
mark sanchez shutterstock
Shutterstock Premier

Mark Sanchez is now facing a lawsuit stemming from Saturday's stabbing incident ... with the alleged victim targeting both the former quarterback and his employer.

The docs were filed on Monday ... with delivery driver Perry Tole suing Sanchez for assault/battery and Fox for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision.

mark-sanchez-stabbing-aftermath-kal-v2-10-06-2025
BLOODY AFTERMATH
TMZ.com

In the suit, Tole states Sanchez appeared intoxicated and instigated an altercation the night of the alleged attack ... and claims he suffered severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress, and other damages in the violent incident.

Specifically, Tole claims he has significant injuries to his head, jaw, and neck.

mark-sanchez-surveillance-kal-10-06-2025
STUMBLING IN PAIN
Obtained by New York Post

Tole also has his sights on Fox ... saying the company should have known Sanchez was a bad fit as an employee due to his "propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct."

mark-sanchez-tmz-live
FACING CHARGES
TMZ.com

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Colts vs. Raiders game on Sunday for Fox Sports ... but was replaced by Brady Quinn following the incident.

100625_mark_sanchez_press_conference_kal
UPGRADED CHARGES
FOX59 News

Tole is suing for compensatory and punitive damages.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Sanchez was stabbed multiple times as a result of the confrontation. He is also facing felony battery involving serious bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Related articles