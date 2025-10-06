Alleged Mark Sanchez Attack Victim Files Lawsuit After Stabbing

Mark Sanchez is now facing a lawsuit stemming from Saturday's stabbing incident ... with the alleged victim targeting both the former quarterback and his employer.

The docs were filed on Monday ... with delivery driver Perry Tole suing Sanchez for assault/battery and Fox for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision.

In the suit, Tole states Sanchez appeared intoxicated and instigated an altercation the night of the alleged attack ... and claims he suffered severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress, and other damages in the violent incident.

Specifically, Tole claims he has significant injuries to his head, jaw, and neck.

Tole also has his sights on Fox ... saying the company should have known Sanchez was a bad fit as an employee due to his "propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct."

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Colts vs. Raiders game on Sunday for Fox Sports ... but was replaced by Brady Quinn following the incident.

Tole is suing for compensatory and punitive damages.