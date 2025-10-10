Mark Sanchez Stabbing, New Video Shows Him Stumbling, Full Timeline of Attack

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mark Sanchez spent about 20 minutes roaming and, at times, stumbling around downtown Indianapolis before the violent encounter with his alleged victim ... and this new video shows nearly all of his activity.

TMZ Sports obtained surveillance videos tracking the ex-NFL star -- from 12:05 AM, when the alleged victim, Perry Tole, pulled up in his service truck ... to 12:30 AM, when Sanchez fled the scene, bloodied from stab wounds.

When Tole arrives, you see him drive south down the alley ... where, apparently, Sanchez was already on the move. When Tole parks, he's out of camera view, so we don't know if they see each other, but 7 minutes later, Sanchez walks north out of the alley ... stumbling a bit.

He's not injured at this point, and doesn't seem agitated.

Sanchez just looks like he's drunkenly wandering as he exits the alley, strolling down the sidewalk at 12:14 AM. About 90 seconds later, he returns, walking in the opposite direction ... and this is where it gets weird.

Sanchez walks toward the alley, but doesn't go down it ... instead, he pauses and continues walking very slowly down the street and out of camera-view. Nearly 6 minutes later, he comes back and parks himself at the entrance to the alley, simply leaning against a wall for about 2 minutes.

This is when a bystander walks past Sanchez, and they appear to speak to each other, but there's no physical interaction. Right after that, Sanchez turns and starts walking down the alley toward the loading dock where Tole is parked.

At first, he pauses behind a dumpster, and then starts jogging toward Tole's location until he's out of camera view.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Police say this is the time -- between 12:25 AM and 12:30 AM -- when Sanchez pulled Tole out of his truck, prompting Tole to pepper spray and stab Sanchez ... and Sanchez allegedly slashed Tole's face.

At 12:30 AM, the Fox Sports analyst is seen running out of the alley -- at a pretty good clip, considering his injuries -- and then starts walking when he reaches the street. You can see his blood-stained shirt at this point.

Seven minutes later, Indianapolis PD and the fire department flood the area, putting up crime scene tape and heading down the alley to tend to Tole ... who eventually, at 12:47 AM, gets wheeled out on a gurney.

Sanchez remains hospitalized with his injuries, but he's already been charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, as well as 3 misdemeanors ... and faces up to 6 years in prison, if convicted.