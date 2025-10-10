Friend of Man Injured in Alleged Mark Sanchez Altercation Says He's a 'Peaceful Man'

A friend of the man Mark Sanchez allegedly attacked is speaking out ... saying there's no way his buddy instigated the incident.

Gregg Keesling told FOX59 his longtime pal Perry Tole is a "very peaceful man ... He told me, 'Faith guided my hands to protect myself.'"

Gregg continued, "He didn't ask for this to come, and he's the type of person that would try to avoid it, yet he was left with no other option."

Mark, 38, is accused of attacking Perry, 69, in a hotel alley in downtown Indianapolis October 4.

Perry was reportedly driving a cooking oil recycling collection truck and reports indicate Mark was allegedly upset about the truck backing into the alley.

As you know, the former New York Jets quarterback was in town to call the Colts game versus the Raiders for Fox Sports, and he remains hospitalized for the injuries he sustained. He was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the torso during an altercation in which Mark allegedly threw Perry into a wall and to the ground.

Gregg Keesling said the alleged attack left Perry with a facial laceration so bad he won't be able to attend his son's wedding this weekend.

According to friends, Perry -- a gifted guitarist -- ditched his music career to take care of his sister-in-law after she was reportedly shot in the head during a convenience store robbery in 2011, which is why he was driving the truck in the first place.

"He needs the money to be able to help take care of his wife's family," Gregg said.