Dolly Parton Addresses Questions About Health Concerns, 'I Ain't Dead Yet!'

Dolly Parton is clearing the air after being dogged by rumors about her health ... and she says she isn't on her deathbed.

The singer-songwriter directly addressed fan concerns Wednesday in a lengthy post on social media ... saying she wants to put people's minds at ease. She says she's got some "problems" ... but says she's still working her butt off in Nashville.

Dolly says she's having a few medical treatments ... but clarifies she's not dying.

As you know ... folks flew into a panic Tuesday after Dolly's little sister Freida went on Facebook asking for prayers for Dolly and saying DP "hasn't been feeling her best lately."

Fans were worried, and rightfully so ... Dolly developed an infection from a kidney stone last month and she also recently postponed six shows of her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to run December 4-13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Freida's post was flooded with prayers, and she later apologized for scaring people, saying that was never her intention. Still, Dolly tells fans to keep praying for her in the video.