Dolly Parton's Sister Freida Apologizes for False Alarm

Whoopsie! Dolly Parton's sister Freida says she didn't mean to start a panic Tuesday over Dolly's health ... because the music legend is expected to be just fine.

After freaking out some fans on Facebook Tuesday, Freida later posted ... "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Freida, 68, put fans on edge about Dolly, 79, after hopping on Facebook earlier Tuesday, writing ... "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

This came after the Grammy-winner developed an infection from a kidney stone in September, which caused her to miss the in-person announcement of Dollywood's latest attraction, a roller-coaster/whitewater ride called Night Flight Expedition. The "9 to 5" star still managed to appear virtually, telling fans ... "I'm there with you in spirit."

September 28, Dolly postponed six shows of her Las Vegas residency, which was set to run from December 4 to December 13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace.