Dolly Parton Cancels Las Vegas Shows Due to Serious Health Issues

Won't Be Living It Up in Las Vegas ...

Dolly Parton's not going to charge into the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in December ... revealing her doctors tell her she must undergo multiple procedures.

The singer-songwriter revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post Sunday ... telling her fans she's still struggling with health problems -- and, she says "doctors tell me I must have a few procedures."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She cracks a joke at her own expense ... saying she told the docs it must be time for her 100K mile checkup -- lightening the mood a little with her classic wit.

However, Dolly says these procedures -- which she makes clear are not plastic surgery -- will prevent her from preparing for the shows properly ... and, so they've moved the dates.

She says people paid top dollar -- in fact, tickets on resale markets are currently sitting in the $1,500 range for the cheap seats ... and, she wants to give her fans the best performance she can.

Don't think DP's retiring though ... she says she thinks God's just telling her to slow down a bit -- and, she'll still be working on a few projects in Nashville.

Worth noting ... Dolly's dealth with a ton this year -- including the passing of her longtime husband Carl Dean back in March.

Six of Dolly's December concerts are now moving to September 2026 ... so fans may want to see if their flights, hotel rooms and more can be moved to next year.