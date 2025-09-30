Elvira Wants Dolly Parton to Play Her in a Biopic

Dolly Parton's Got the 'Assets' To Play Me In A Biopic!!!

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark has spoken ... and she wants Dolly Parton to play her in a biopic about her life!

Check out our chat with the actress -- she gushes that DP's got "all the assets they need" for her to portray her in a hypothetical film about her life. Hey Dolly, what do you think?

As you know, Elvira -- born Cassandra Peterson -- rose to fame in the '80s as the vampy, gothic host of "Elvira's Movie Macabre," where she would provide playful and often risqué commentary on horror films.

And now, she's telling TMZ she feels she's earned the title of "Queen of Halloween" -- proudly taking the honor from Halloween enthusiasts Heidi Klum and Martha Stewart.

We even asked her if she thinks Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams could earn her the title next, but she's not ready to give it up quite yet ... so Jenna will have to wait.

But, Elvira's got nothing but love for all of the above-named celebs. Just watch how she gushes about them, particularly Jenna.

By the way, her mention of Dolly is quite timely ... 'cause the iconic country singer was just in the headlines for postponing her upcoming string of Las Vegas shows to focus on her health.

Dolly announced over the weekend she's got to get "multiple procedures" ... making her unable to perform as planned. But, she promised fans she will be back and better than ever in no time.