Mark Sanchez's Attorney Says He's 'Still Recovering' From Stabbing

Mark Sanchez's attorney said the former quarterback is "still recovering" from wounds he sustained in a stabbing earlier this month.

The ex-NFLer's counsel, Tim Delaney, informed a Marion County, IN judge of Sanchez's condition during a pretrial conference on Wednesday.

Delaney told the court he was grateful the judge excused his client from attending the proceedings, noting Sanchez "is still recovering from the injuries he sustained" as well as the "medical intervention" he required to fix the damage.

The rehab is apparently arduous, as Delaney noted it actually might force them to alter some of the case's future dates. But, he added, "right now, those dates work for our calendars."

Sanchez, as you know, suffered wounds to his torso during an altercation with a delivery truck driver on Oct. 4 while in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors hit the ex-New York Jets signal-caller with multiple criminal charges -- including one felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury -- after they claim he was the aggressor in the tiff.