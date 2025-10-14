Mark Sanchez Gets New Judge In Battery Case

The judge who was originally expected to oversee Mark Sanchez's battery case has recused herself, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Indiana court records we've obtained show on Tuesday, Jennifer Prinz Harrison signed a recusal order stating the case be reassigned to another court.

No explanation for the move was given.

Sanchez's case will now be heard by Judge James B. Obsorn ... who rescheduled the former NFL quarterback's impending pretrial conference from Nov. 5 to Oct. 22. The records show Sanchez will be allowed to attend the proceedings remotely.

Sanchez, as you know, is facing four criminal charges, including one felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury ... after he allegedly got into a violent spat with a delivery truck driver in Indianapolis on Oct. 4.

Sanchez is accused of shoving the man to the ground during the dispute. He sustained stab wounds during the incident -- and only just recently got out of the hospital.

