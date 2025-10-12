Mark Sanchez's Baby Mama Breaks Silence Amid His Arrest

Mark Sanchez's former partner and mother of his son is breaking her silence following the ex-NFL quarterback's recent criminal charges ... and she's making it clear her priority is their child.

Model Bobby T -- whose real name is Erin Campaneris -- shares 8-year-old Daniel with Sanchez ... and released a statement on Instagram Sunday, saying she's aware of the "serious criminal charges" facing her son's father but remains focused on shielding Daniel from the fallout.

"My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son," she wrote, adding that she had initially chosen to stay silent "to protect Daniel." But now that the case is public, she says her concern for his safety "hasn’t changed."

In her emotional note, Erin said she learned of the alleged incident "through a news alert" while sitting next to Daniel -- admitting she knows only what's been made public and calling the situation "devastating" for everyone involved.

"My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this event," she continued, adding that the news has created a "wide ripple effect" touching many lives.

Erin went on to say that while she understands the world's fascination with the story, her hope is that "as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story."

She ended her message with a heartfelt reminder of what matters most, saying, "At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."

As TMZ previously reported ... Sanchez was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail on Sunday where he posed for a mugshot following a violent altercation over a week ago.

