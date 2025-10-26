YouTuber 'Mr. Crafty Pants' Allegedly Arrested for Child Porn

A popular YouTuber known as "Mr. Crafty Pants" has been arrested after allegedly possessing and trading disturbing sexual images of children online ... according to reports.

Authorities say Michael David Booth, who has nearly 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, was taken into custody last week after allegedly sharing explicit photos of minors through the social media app Kik, Wave News reported.

According to an arrest report, obtained by the outlet, Booth allegedly had six explicit images, including three showing children under 12, he is accused of sharing more than 15 times at the beginning of August.

Investigators reportedly began looking into Booth after Kik flagged his account, which was traced to an IP address linked to his home in Kentucky.

Booth, who also has over 250,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram, is known for his tutorial videos demonstrating custom DIY designs.

He's been charged with possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and was arraigned Thursday, with bond set at $150,000.

