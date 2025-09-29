Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Sentenced to 19 Years for Child Exploitation

Austin Wolf -- a popular gay porn star -- is headed to prison for nearly two decades after being convicted of horrific crimes involving children.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced Monday that the 44-year-old was sentenced to 19 years behind bars for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and for a pattern of prohibited sexual conduct. The decision was handed down after the adult film star pleaded guilty.

Authorities say Smith targeted kids as young as 7, arranged meet ups with minors, solicited explicit material from teens, and even possessed more than 1,200 files of child pornography, including videos of infants and toddlers being abused. He also distributed illegal content to at least 15 others, according to prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton blasted Smith's actions in a statement, calling the crimes "horrible" and vowing that Wolf -- real name Justin Heath Smith -- has "no place in New York other than prison."

Smith's arrest followed a sting operation in which he arranged to meet what he believed was the father of a 7-year-old child for sex. Law enforcement intervened before the encounter could take place, seizing the massive trove of child abuse material in his home.