'Last Comic Standing' Winner Jon Reep Arrested for Child Porn

Jon Reep -- the 2007 winner of "Last Comic Standing" -- ain't making people laugh anymore 'cause he's been arrested on child porn charges in North Carolina ... TMZ has learned.

The scruffy comedian was busted Friday by the Hickory PD after a grand jury handed down a felony indictment charging him with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 9 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All of the state charges are related to child pornography.

Hickory Police said the department received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip in April from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child sexual abuse material associated with an online account allegedly belonging to Jonathan Reep, 53.

A Hickory Police incident report cites alleged Obscene Material/Pornography - Exploit Children, reported on April 15 this year.

The tip led to a search warrant at the location linked to the IP address, and electronic devices were seized, police said. The Catawba County District Attorney's Office issued an indictment for Reep on Sept. 2.

Reep was taken into custody shortly after noon Friday and his bond has been set at $260,000. He was held at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

Reep posed for a mug shot wearing a gray T-shirt ... and based on his expression, he doesn't look too pleased about the situation.

He was set to perform in Goldsboro, N.C. tonight at a comedy club ... needless to say, that won't be happening.

Goldsboro's Paramount Theatre tells TMZ ... " We did not book Jon Reep, our theatre was rented by a third-party producer who has booked other comedians and musical acts with us. We have just learned of Mr. Reep’s situation, and we immediately contacted the producer for clarification. We are forced to cancel tonight’s performance and together we will determine if there is to be a rescheduled date. Existing ticket holders will be given the opportunity to retain their tickets for a possible future date, or they will be issued a refund."

After winning "Last Comic Standing" in 2007, Reep grew his career as a stand-up comedian and had a recurring role in "Eastbound & Down," where he played Kenny Powers' brother-in-law. He's also been featured in various TV commercials ... including the Dodge Ram "That thing got a Hemi?" spots.