'American Idol' Contestant Benjamin Glaze Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Benjamin Glaze -- an "American Idol" contestant who went viral after Katy Perry kissed him during his audition -- has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn, TMZ has learned.

According to a Tusla PD Facebook post, Glaze was arrested after the force's Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit allegedly received info that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cops say they executed a warrant and claim they found more than 700 images and videos of sexual abuse material of minors on his smartphone.

Cops arrested Glaze Friday afternoon, and he was booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He was released on a $50K bond Friday night.

Fans of 'Idol' may remember Benjamin going viral in season 16 of the show when he told the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie he'd never kissed a girl -- he was 19 at the time.

While all three judges voted no, Perry kissed the singer ... a move many fans blasted her online for when Glaze admitted it made him uncomfortable. Glaze later came out and said he didn't feel KP sexually assaulted him.