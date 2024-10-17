'American Idol' Exec Nigel Lythgoe Lists Hollywood Home for $4.6 Million
Nigel Lythgoe's giving another person the chance to go to Hollywood ... no "American Idol" golden ticket this time though -- someone just needs to pony up the cash for his house.
The former "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" EP listed his 5,300-square-foot Hollywood home for $4,599,000 Tuesday ... a $200K price cut from when he tried to list it earlier this year.
NL bought the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom abode for $4.7 million in early 2023.
The 3-story house -- built just 2 years ago on the 7,000+-square-foot lot -- boasts a fully furnished basement with a large movie theater, lounge area, recreation room, and guest room.
There is a gourmet kitchen with updated appliances, a large island in the center of the room and an attached breakfast bar. The backyard has a large pool and spa, fountain jets, patio with an outdoor fireplace, outdoor shower with a bathroom, and built-in BBQ grill.
And, if you're living the electric car life, the property's equipped to charge up the vehicle overnight.
Kevin Dees & Sebastian Spader of Carolwood Estates hold the listing. We reached out to them for comment ... so far no word back.
Sounds like Nigel's getting out of H'wood ... though we'll have to wait and see if he wins the Realtor Idol or if he's sticking around his place a while longer.