'American Idol' Exec Nigel Lythgoe Lists Hollywood Home for $4.6 Million

Nigel Lythgoe's giving another person the chance to go to Hollywood ... no "American Idol" golden ticket this time though -- someone just needs to pony up the cash for his house.

The former "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" EP listed his 5,300-square-foot Hollywood home for $4,599,000 Tuesday ... a $200K price cut from when he tried to list it earlier this year.

NL bought the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom abode for $4.7 million in early 2023.

The 3-story house -- built just 2 years ago on the 7,000+-square-foot lot -- boasts a fully furnished basement with a large movie theater, lounge area, recreation room, and guest room.

There is a gourmet kitchen with updated appliances, a large island in the center of the room and an attached breakfast bar. The backyard has a large pool and spa, fountain jets, patio with an outdoor fireplace, outdoor shower with a bathroom, and built-in BBQ grill.

And, if you're living the electric car life, the property's equipped to charge up the vehicle overnight.

Kevin Dees & Sebastian Spader of Carolwood Estates hold the listing. We reached out to them for comment ... so far no word back.