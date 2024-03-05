Nigel Lythgoe Claims Loving Emails Refute Paula Abdul's Sexual Assault Allegations

Nigel Lythgoe is producing a slew of emails and posts from Paula Abdul which he says show they had a very friendly and loving relationship for years after she alleges he sexually assaulted her.

In the legal docs filed Tuesday, it's immediately clear Nigel's taking the gloves off with his former friend and coworker at "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" ... calling her a "well-documented fabulist, with a long history of telling wild stories that are untethered from reality and are primarily designed to attract attention and make Abdul appear to be the victim of dreadful misfortune."

The scathing response includes several private emails Lythgoe says Abdul sent him, filled with flowery, kind and "adoring" language. For instance, a Sept. 12, 2014 email reads in part, "Hi sweetheart -- thank you for this lovely 'gift.' Please forgive me for not calling yesterday. Forever grateful to have you in my life! Love, love LOVE YOU! XO P."

Another, dated June 20, 2014, says, "Thank you for the beautiful flowers -- they were exquisite! But, I have to say the kicker was the birthday card last night. I am still howling! I truly appreciate our friendship and am looking forward to launching our project."

Lythgoe's filing also includes pages of Paula's public tweets at his @dizzyfeet handle, starting in 2009 and continuing through 2015 when they were both working on 'SYTYCD.' Many of them include photos of them together and captions like, "You know the crew loves you, too!! :)) xoxoP" -- and, in a Thanksgiving tweet, she wrote, "I'm grateful that I met you too, Nigel! Have a very Happy Thanksgiving! xoxoP."

TMZ broke the story ... Abdul filed a lawsuit against Nigel and FremantleMedia North America (producers of 'Idol' and 'SYTYCD') in December, alleging he'd sexually assaulted her twice -- the first time in "one of Idol's initial seasons" ... which would be the early 2000s, and the second at some unspecified point during her 2 seasons as a 'SYTYCD' judge. She started that gig in 2015.

According to the new docs, the pages of emails, messages and tweets "show how Abdul really felt about Lythgoe during and after the time she now alleges abuse occurred."

Lythgoe further attempts to impugn Abdul's character, claiming he championed her to be hired on 'Idol' and 'SYTYCD' ... "despite the opposition from other executives due to Abdul's already well-known erratic behavior."

He also claims her substance abuse issues were a frequent topic for 'Idol' execs, claiming ... "At her worst, Abdul was slurring her speech, unintelligible, drooling and passing out in audition rooms, having to be carried out on two separate occasions."

And, Lythgoe takes one other major swipe at Paula, saying her "credibility has been called into question on a serious issue" ... namely, the plane crash she says she survived in 1992.

In the docs, Lythgoe says, "There are no records whatsoever of the supposed plane crash. In one interview Abdul explained that she was able to keep the story under wraps with NDAs and because 'there was no internet at the time.' In another interview, she explained that at the time of the crash, there were 'no computers.'"

As we reported, Nigel dismissed her allegations against him as "false and deeply offensive" the day after she filed her lawsuit ... and he's, again, flatly denying the allegations in the docs.

He's asking the court to dismiss Paula's lawsuit, and he wants her to cover his attorney fees.