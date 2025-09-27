Benjamin Glaze Sentenced to 25 Years on Child Porn Charges

Benjamin Glaze -- an "American Idol" contestant who went viral after Katy Perry kissed him during his audition -- has been sentenced following his 2024 arrest for allegedly possessing child porn.

According to a Tulsa PD Facebook post, Glaze pleaded guilty on September 15 and was sentenced to 25 years -- with 15 years served in custody, and 10 years suspended. He must also register as a sex offender.

We told you all about it -- Glaze was arrested in 2024 after Tulsa's Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit was tipped that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cops executed a warrant and claim they found more than 700 images and videos of sexual abuse material involving minors on his smartphone.

He was subsequently booked into the Tulsa County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. He was swiftly released on a $50K bond.

As we noted ... Benjamin went viral during season 16 of 'Idol' when he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie he'd never kissed a girl -- he was 19 at the time.

All three judges voted not to send him to Hollywood, but Perry kissed the singer -- a controversial move that got Katy plenty of hate.