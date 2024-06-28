Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Austin Wolf -- a popular gay porn star -- has been arrested on child pornography charges ... according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York's Southern District.

The U.S. Attorney for the district, Damian Williams and the assistant director of the FBI's New York Field office made the announcement Friday ... claiming Wolf -- real name Justin Heath Smith -- received and sent hundreds of child pornography videos.

The FBI's alleging Wolf used an anonymous Telegram account to exchange videos containing child porn between March 24 and 28 of this year.

About a month later, the FBI says it executed a search warrant and found SD cards with hundreds of explicit videos and images involving children at Wolf's home.

Prosecutors claim the contents of the SD cards were extremely disturbing -- and you can read the full account on the office's website -- but, bottom line, Wolf has been charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Wolf has appeared in more than 100 adult films beginning back in 2012 according to the Internet Adult Film Database.