Connecticut Man Allegedly Murders Mother, Sports Scratched Face in Mug Shot

A man in Connecticut has been arrested after allegedly killing his mom in a town many celebrities have called home ... and, his mug shot's quite startling.

Sebastian Van Stockum -- a 20-year-old man -- was arrested Friday after officers were called to a home in New Canaan, CT by someone who allegedly told them he'd killed his mom.

Emergency crews tried to perform life-saving measures on the victim -- who the police aren't public identifying yet ... but, the person was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Stockum has been charged with murder, and he's being held on $2 million bond.

Stockum's mug shot shows numerous cuts and abraisions on his face ... with hie eyes downcast away from the camera as he poses.

New Canaan is a small, wealthy town about an hour from New York City several celebrities -- like Harry Connick Jr. and Paul Simon have called home. Actors Katherine Heigl and Christopher Lloyd grew up in the town.

Despite the idyllic look of the place, this is the same town where Jennifer Dulos -- a 57-year-old mother -- went missing in 2019 after dropping her children off at school. She was pronounced legally dead in 2023.