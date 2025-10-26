Laugh Factory Chicago Manager Arrested For Allegedly Interfering with ICE, Video

Manager Taken Down By ICE, on Video

A manager at Laugh Factory Chicago was arrested by masked federal agents ... and, the wild encounter with law enforcement was caught on video.

Night manager Nathan Griffin was arrested Friday morning outside the club ... and, the clips shows officers slamming him to the ground while onlookers scream hysterically.

Griffin was ultimately subdued and thrown into the back of a white SUV while people demanded to know where the masked agents were taking Griffin.

According to the local NBC affiliate in Chicago, a Border Patrol spokesperson told them Nathan "attempted to impede and obstruct federal officers" after they say Griffin tried to shut a door of the federal agents' car on an agent's leg.

A GoFundMe posted by Nathan's brother-in-law for legal fees claims he was detained for four hours before he popped up in FBI custody ... and, he could face years in prison if convicted.

