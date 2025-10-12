TikTok Star Joshua Block Punched After Saying He Hates Immigrants, On Video
Controversial TikTok star Joshua Block was caught on camera yelling about how he hates immigrants -- and yeah, that went about as well as you'd expect, 'cause he got clocked in the face!
Joshua Block gets punched in the face after saying he hates immigrants.pic.twitter.com/JZ7Rrj0KWd— No Jumper (@nojumper) October 12, 2025 @nojumper
Check out the clip -- Joshua, who’s autistic, is banging a wall and screaming about his hatred for immigrants in front of a bunch of people ... and, that's when things get physical.
As you can see, a full-on scuffle breaks out -- and with today’s climate of immigration debates and ICE raids, tempers were basically primed to explode.
Joshua, who’s been open about his alcoholism, is then seen screaming about his broken nose after getting hit, before someone ushers him to a car to calm him down.
The clip has sparked a heated debate online -- part worry for Joshua’s mental health, part concern over him saying and posting controversial stuff without support or guidance.