TikTok Star Joshua Block Punched After Saying He Hates Immigrants, On Video

Punched In Face After Going Off About Immigrants

Controversial TikTok star Joshua Block was caught on camera yelling about how he hates immigrants -- and yeah, that went about as well as you'd expect, 'cause he got clocked in the face!

Joshua Block gets punched in the face after saying he hates immigrants.pic.twitter.com/JZ7Rrj0KWd — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 12, 2025 @nojumper

Check out the clip -- Joshua, who’s autistic, is banging a wall and screaming about his hatred for immigrants in front of a bunch of people ... and, that's when things get physical.

As you can see, a full-on scuffle breaks out -- and with today’s climate of immigration debates and ICE raids, tempers were basically primed to explode.

Joshua, who’s been open about his alcoholism, is then seen screaming about his broken nose after getting hit, before someone ushers him to a car to calm him down.