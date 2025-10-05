Jason Derulo Says He's Embracing Streaming, Performs Flash Mob on Street

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Derulo's bringing content direct to his fans ... whether via Instagram Live or literally on the streets of Los Angeles!

We caught up with the singer-songwriter at his dance studio in Hollywood Saturday ... and we asked him about reaching out to fans on IG and TikTok via live streaming -- which he says doesn't necessarily means he's headed to a platform like Twitch.

JD explains he's already got a following on the two popular social media platforms ... so that's why he's posting on them -- and, he wouldn't go to Twitch since he doesn't have an audience there.

However, Derulo's clearly fine trying to find new ways to reach people ... going out with his group onto Hollywood Boulevard for an old school flash mob.

Check it out ... Derulo and about 10 other dancers take over the block -- with staffers keeping the crowd from walking into the shot -- while they film the music video.

Derulo told us they filmed an official music video on Friday ... but this is just an added component -- gettin' gritty on the L.A. streets.