Jason Derulo Showered with Boos After Pausing Show to Use Bathroom
3/13/2024 10:08 AM PT
Jason Derulo had to bend to the call of nature during a recent show, bringing everything to a sudden stop right in the middle of a song ... to rush to the bathroom!!!
The "Swalla" singer is currently on his "Nu King" world tour, and Saturday he was in Leeds, England .. where he abruptly halted his concert inside First Direct Arena, and politely asked the packed house for a timeout.
After realizing he wasn't joking, the UK crowd booed and groaned, but even that couldn't stop him -- Jason still bolted offstage to conduct his business.
Fans came to see him do the "Wiggle," but got his pee-pee dance, instead!!!
When you gotta go you gotta go 😬 #SpicyMargarita #NuKingWorldTour #Leeds pic.twitter.com/vk6wUtf775— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) March 10, 2024 @jasonderulo
The TikTok master and his crew decided to poke fun at the situation with a skit of JD relieving himself in a Gatorade bottle ... but there was no photoshopping the fan's faces of disapproval during his bathroom break!!!
Jason will be in Europe for the rest of the month to finish out his tour. It's a safe bet he'll hit the stage with an empty bladder going forward.