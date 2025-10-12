TikTok Star Mainly Mannie AKA 'Boss and CEO' Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Play video content TikTok/@mainlymannie

TikTok star Mainly Mannie -- known to his 1.3 million followers as "Boss and CEO" -- shared an emotional life update, revealing he was recently diagnosed with HIV.

Mannie opened up in a raw video posted to his social media, saying he found out about his diagnosis this summer after suddenly becoming unable to walk. He claims he believes his ex-partner gave him the virus and says he's currently in a rehab facility learning how to walk again.

Play video content Instagram/@mainlymannie

In one clip shared on Instagram, Mannie is seen using a walker while therapists assist him down a hallway. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, he says his faith and sense of humor are keeping him grounded, adding God is good and he's taking his medications.

Mannie revealed his treatment costs about $4,000 a month, saying the financial strain is forcing him to work harder than ever but insists he's staying positive. He says he's happy to be living and feels like the Boss and CEO he plays online.

BTW, a GoFundMe has been created to help support Mannie's medical bills, which the viral star shared on Instagram after revealing the diagnosis.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.